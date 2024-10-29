Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $326,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,111.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,472 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

ZWS opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

