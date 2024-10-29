Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $346,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 215.2% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

