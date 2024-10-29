Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $919.22 and a 200-day moving average of $864.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

