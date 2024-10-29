Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.