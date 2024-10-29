Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $258.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $261.88.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

