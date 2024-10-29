Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,699 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 203.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $291,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

