Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:SEPL opened at GBX 232 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Crushed Short Sellers With Impressive Gains
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Global Semiconductor Stocks Set to Benefit From China’s EV Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.