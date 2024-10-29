Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 232 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

