Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $205.51 and last traded at $207.20. Approximately 35,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEZL. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 8.93.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,554. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,554. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,279 shares of company stock worth $22,928,612. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter worth $383,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

