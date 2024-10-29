SFE Investment Counsel Has $616,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

