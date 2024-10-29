SFE Investment Counsel Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

