SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 900 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

