SFE Investment Counsel Sells 897 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.