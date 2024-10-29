SFE Investment Counsel Takes $1.20 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.