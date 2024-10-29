Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.8 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

SHERF stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

