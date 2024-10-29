Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Increases By 17.2%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 91,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,352. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

