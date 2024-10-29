Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Decreases By 10.8%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Biome Grow Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Biome Grow Company Profile
