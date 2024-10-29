Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 26.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 699,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 151.27% and a negative net margin of 557.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.