Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 26.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 699,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.32.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 151.27% and a negative net margin of 557.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.
See Also
