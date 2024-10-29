Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Increases By 27.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. BYD has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $83.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.32.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BYD will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

