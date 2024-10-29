Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Drops By 24.9%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF stock remained flat at $24.80 during trading hours on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

