Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Drops By 15.5%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,474,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 15,952,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,449.9 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

