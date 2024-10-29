Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Drops By 32.6%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.7 %

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

