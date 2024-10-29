Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Rises By 49.0%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,750,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 30,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,208,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,680,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.