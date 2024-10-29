Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Declines By 37.4%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

GAM stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.