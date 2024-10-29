Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Declines By 13.8%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at $751,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Great Elm Capital worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

GECC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 3,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.