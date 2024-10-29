Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Drops By 14.7%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
HLNE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,981. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
