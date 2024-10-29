Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Increases By 14.5%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

