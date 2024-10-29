Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Increases By 56.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
