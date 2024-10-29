Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Rises By 54.7%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

