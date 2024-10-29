Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Rises By 54.7%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

