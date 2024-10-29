Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Declines By 18.7%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,575,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 19,168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155,752.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

