Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 20.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 16,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

