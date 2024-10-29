Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 49.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 17,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLSNY

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.