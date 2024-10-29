Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Rises By 49.1%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

