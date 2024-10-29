Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Grows By 133.3%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TBLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
