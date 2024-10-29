Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Grows By 133.3%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of TBLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

