Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Increases By 88.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TIGR traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,361,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UP Fintech by 52.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

