Short Interest in VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW) Declines By 36.0%

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VSee Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEEW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. VSee Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Get VSee Health alerts:

About VSee Health

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VSee Health, Inc provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for VSee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.