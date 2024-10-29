Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declines By 61.1%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
EMD stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,366. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
