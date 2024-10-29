Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 92.6%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
HYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,013. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
