Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 92.6%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,013. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 163.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 67,976 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

