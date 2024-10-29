Shutterstock Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company achieved record revenues and Adjusted EBITDA during this period, surpassing expectations. With the recent closure of the Envato acquisition, Shutterstock expressed satisfaction with the results. The addition of the unlimited multi-asset subscription to its product suite has further positioned the company to meet customer needs effectively. Content performance showed improvement, and the Data, Distribution, and Services segment has seen a 40% growth year-to-date. As a result of this positive momentum, Shutterstock has raised its guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

The financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 include revenues of $250.6 million (up from $233.2 million),

About Shutterstock

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Shutterstock’s 8K filing here

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

