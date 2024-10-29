Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.9 %
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Seagate: 4 Reasons to Buy-the-Dip on the Sell-the-News Reaction
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.