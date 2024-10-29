Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.58.

SIA opened at C$17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

