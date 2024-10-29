Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 270 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.48. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

