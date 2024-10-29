Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

