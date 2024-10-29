Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SILA)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

