Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 354,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,450. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $3,238,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

