SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.