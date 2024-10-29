Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.