Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $531,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

