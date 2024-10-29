SLERF (SLERF) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One SLERF token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.17672806 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $15,081,803.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

