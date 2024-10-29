Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

