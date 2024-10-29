Smith Group Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

ZBH stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.