Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

ADUS stock opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

